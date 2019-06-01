|
|
On Monday, May 27, 2019, Scot Anthony Harris, Sr. of Hagerstown, Maryland, was fatally injured in an automobile accident. Scot was born October 31, 1979. He was a lifelong resident of Maryland.
Scot was an upstanding your man and his family always came first. Scot leaves behind his wife, Jessica, and four children, Scot, Jr., Justin, Alisha and Ryan; his parents Bill and Deanna; sister Karla; brother Jesse and his wife Jaleesa; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post on June 1, 2019