Scott David Wachter, 52, of New Midway, Maryland, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the Kline Hospice House in Mount Airy, MD. Born on Dec. 7, 1966, he was the son of the late Donald (Scotty) and Norma (Peachie) Wachter.



Scott graduated from Rock Creek School in 1988 where he was very active in Special Olympics. He competed in bowling and track and field, but he really excelled in skiing. For five years he skied in the Maryland State Special Olympics at the Wisp Ski Resort in Garret County winning many medals.



In 1989 Scott was named to the Alpine Ski team and represented Maryland in the 1989 International Winter Special Olympic Games in Lake Tahoe, Calif. He was the first skier from Fredrick County to be named to the team. At the games Scott won a silver medal in the downhill and placed fifth in both the slalom and giant slalom.



After graduation, Scott worked at Sears and then at Lonza. Lastly he worked at Horizon Goodwill at Fort Detrick until he lost most of his eyesight.



Scott loved music. He often served as DJ at Frederick County Parks and Recreation activities. He also volunteered at the New Midway Fire Company. While in school, he was a member of the Johnsville 4-H Club. Scott loved to travel to Myrtle Beach, shop at flea markets and play Phase 10.



Surviving are brothers Steve (Jan), Jay (Suzi) and Mark (Jennifer) Wachter; sister Bonnie (Kevin) Dudrow; nephews Keith (Tonia), Cody and Blayne (Becky) Wachter, Ryan Dudrow, Christopher Willard and Deverule Shafer; nieces Jenifer (Scott) Hipkins, Kelly (Sidney) Bryd, Stacey (James) Taylor, Kelly Willard and Ashley Lewis.



In addition, Scott is survived by aunts Marilyn Wachter and Rennie (Buster) Gerwig and several great-nephews and -nieces.



The family would like to thank the staff of Kline Hospice House and MedSource Community Services for the compassionate care given to Scott as well as Alison Benjamin of Service Coordination and Angela McNally of The Arc for serving as Scott's advocate.



The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 11:00 am at Mount Zion (Haugh's) Lutheran Church, 11504 Haugh's Church Road, Keymar, MD. The Rev. David Bare will officiate. Interment will be in Haugh's Church Cemetery immediately following the church service.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice of Frederick County, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702 or The Arc of Frederick County, 620-A Research Court, Frederick, MD 21703. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com . Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019