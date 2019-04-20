Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
(301) 663-1690
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Zion (Haugh's) Lutheran Church
11504 Haugh's Church Road
Keymar, MD
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Haugh's Church Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Scott Wachter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scott David Wachter


1966 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Scott David Wachter Obituary
Scott David Wachter, 52, of New Midway, Maryland, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the Kline Hospice House in Mount Airy, MD. Born on Dec. 7, 1966, he was the son of the late Donald (Scotty) and Norma (Peachie) Wachter.

Scott graduated from Rock Creek School in 1988 where he was very active in Special Olympics. He competed in bowling and track and field, but he really excelled in skiing. For five years he skied in the Maryland State Special Olympics at the Wisp Ski Resort in Garret County winning many medals.

In 1989 Scott was named to the Alpine Ski team and represented Maryland in the 1989 International Winter Special Olympic Games in Lake Tahoe, Calif. He was the first skier from Fredrick County to be named to the team. At the games Scott won a silver medal in the downhill and placed fifth in both the slalom and giant slalom.

After graduation, Scott worked at Sears and then at Lonza. Lastly he worked at Horizon Goodwill at Fort Detrick until he lost most of his eyesight.

Scott loved music. He often served as DJ at Frederick County Parks and Recreation activities. He also volunteered at the New Midway Fire Company. While in school, he was a member of the Johnsville 4-H Club. Scott loved to travel to Myrtle Beach, shop at flea markets and play Phase 10.

Surviving are brothers Steve (Jan), Jay (Suzi) and Mark (Jennifer) Wachter; sister Bonnie (Kevin) Dudrow; nephews Keith (Tonia), Cody and Blayne (Becky) Wachter, Ryan Dudrow, Christopher Willard and Deverule Shafer; nieces Jenifer (Scott) Hipkins, Kelly (Sidney) Bryd, Stacey (James) Taylor, Kelly Willard and Ashley Lewis.

In addition, Scott is survived by aunts Marilyn Wachter and Rennie (Buster) Gerwig and several great-nephews and -nieces.

The family would like to thank the staff of Kline Hospice House and MedSource Community Services for the compassionate care given to Scott as well as Alison Benjamin of Service Coordination and Angela McNally of The Arc for serving as Scott's advocate.

The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 11:00 am at Mount Zion (Haugh's) Lutheran Church, 11504 Haugh's Church Road, Keymar, MD. The Rev. David Bare will officiate. Interment will be in Haugh's Church Cemetery immediately following the church service.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice of Frederick County, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702 or The Arc of Frederick County, 620-A Research Court, Frederick, MD 21703. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com .
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stauffer Funeral Home
Download Now