Scott Lilja: May 21, 1961-May 3, 2020
Scott Lilja, 58, passed away peacefully with family by his side May 3 after a long battle with multiple myeloma.
Scott was well-known and respected nationwide in the automotive retail and wholesale industries for his career as senior vice president of members services for the National Independent Automobile Dealers Association and vice president and chief operating officer of NADA Used Car Guide.
He earned accolades through his career while building strong business alliances and countless friendships.
Scott was an academic All-America football player at Macalester College in St. Paul, where he graduated with honors with degrees in political science and economics and a master's degree in business administration.
He was a force of nature, strong and positive, who took every challenge and met it with no hesitation and no fear, and a mentor for many in business and in life.
He is survived by his sister, Amy Griffith (John), nephews Patrick and Jack Griffith, nieces Kirsti and Katie Lilja, and stepson Justin Crook, and was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Jo Ann Lilja, wife Linda Lilja and brother Eric Lilja.
Burial will be at St. Timothy's Cemetery in Maple Lake, Minn., at a date to be determined. A memorial/celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 (www.cancer.org), or Critter Cavalry Rescue, 608 Eastcastle Court, Franklin, TN 37069 (www.crittercavalry.com).
The Peterson Chapel in Buffalo, Minnesota is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to www.thepetersonchapel.com
Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 11 to May 12, 2020.