Scott Michael Shafer, 55, of Frederick passed away suddenly at Frederick Memorial Hospital on Thursday, May 23, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Kimberly Jean Shafer for 33 years. Born in Frederick on December 28, 1963 he was the son of Julian "Skip" and Barbara Shafer.



Scott worked as a drywall technician alongside his father-in-law for many years. He greatly enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting, and listening to country music, but most of all he loved any time spent with his family. He was a past president of the Mt. Pleasant Ruritan Club.



In addition to his wife and parents he is survived by his children Michael Shafer and significant other Brianna Cramer, Zachery Shafer, and Sierra Shafer, grandchild Grayson Shafer, sisters-in-law Tina Whitmore (Robbie) Brenda Triantis (Jim) and Brother-in-law Rick Lenhart (Lori). He is preceded in death by his brothers Mark and Randy Shafer. He will be greatly missed by his best friends Timmy and Brian (BooBoo) Brashear and many other family and friends.



A memorial service will be held on Sunday, June 2nd from 3-6 PM at the Mt. Pleasant Ruritan Club, 8101 Crum Road, Walkersville, MD. In lieu of flowers contributions to assist the family in offsetting funeral costs can be sent to Barbara Shafer, 8840 Eureka Lane, Walkersville, MD, 21793. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 29 to May 30, 2019