Sean Patrick Connolly, 33, passed away on December 27, 2019. He was a strong willed, selfless man who lived life to the beat of his own drum. He was born and raised in Woodsboro, Maryland where his Mother Virginia started her family and lived for over 30 years. Sean was a hard working person and could have been known as a valedictorian of the 'School of hard knocks.' He had many jobs mostly all working with his hands. Sean's relaxation came in the form of being in nature. He could always be found at a river most likely dog in toe. That was his favorite place to be and a great source of pride. Fishing and working with his hands were a form of therapy and enjoyment. Sean enjoyed live music especially classic rock, traveling, camping, fishing, hunting, and most of all being outdoors. Sean was always the helpful neighbor, and friend. Survived solely by his sister Shannon Elizabeth Connolly. His heart last held by a wonderful girlfriend Natalie Hayes. All who knew him loved him dearly and will never forget his tenacity, wit, sarcasm, charm (when pertinent) and undying love and caring, not to mention his overwhelming ability to have fun, dance, be silly, and indulge his inner child. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to New Life Four Square Church, and to all those who showed him love, support, and understanding in his life. A 'Celebration of Life' will be held at a later date at Resthaven in Frederick, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in his memory to:
Up & Out Foundation Inc. https://www.upandoutfoundation.org/
PO BOX 4055 Frederick, MD 21705
Or
New Life Four Square Church http://inewlife.church/
5913 Jefferson Pike, Frederick, MD 21703
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020