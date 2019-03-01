Sharkey Edward Poole, Sr., 86, of Gaithersburg, MD, died on February 28, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.



Born June 21, 1932, in Gaithersburg, he was the son of the late John and Mildred (Fox) Poole.



He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of the American Legion in Damascus, MD for 50 years. Eddie served in the Korean War where he received the Occupation Medal (Japan), Combat Infantry Badge, Bronze Star, Korean Service Medal and the United Nations Service Medal.



Eddie was retired from Montgomery County Road Department after 26 years of service. After retirement he went back to work with the road department for another 24 years. In 2013, Eddie went to work for O'Connell & Lawrence, Inc. as a construction inspector until 2 years ago.



He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Bertha V. Poole; two daughters, Patty Kusmiskis and husband Richard of Gaithersburg, Pamela Oskandy and husband Bob of Florida; a daughter- in-law, Denise Poole of Mt. Airy, MD.; 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; one sister, Patsy Burdette of Florida and one brother, Ronald Poole of Damascus. Eddie is also survived by many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his son, Sharkey Edward Poole Jr.



The family will be receiving friends on Sunday March 3 from 6-8 PM at the Hilton Funeral Home, 22111 Beallsville Rd. (Rt. 109), Barnesville, MD (hiltonfh.com).



Graveside services will be held at 11 AM, on Monday March 4, at the Boyds Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 19901 White Ground Road, Boyds, MD.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Disable Veterans (dav.org). Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019