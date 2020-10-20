1/
Sharon Ann Coulter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharon Ann Coulter , 75 Mar 15, 1945 - Oct 18, 2020 Sharon Ann Coulter, 75, of Knoxville, MD, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at her home.

Born on March 15, 1945 in Brunswick, MD, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Blanche (Kilham) Coulter. In addition to her parents, she preceded in death by two brothers and four sisters. She graduated from Boonsboro High School Class of 1963. Sharon worked for The Central Chemical Corporation in Hagerstown in account payable for twenty years, then as an assist underwriter in the insurance business with Grangers Insurance, previously in Middletown, MD and retired from Frederick Mutual Insurance in 2018.

Sharon is survived by her brother Michael Bowers of Florida, her niece Lori Zimmerman, great-nephew Zachary Simmerman, both of Keedysville, MD and special cousin, Charlie Waters and wife Patti of Knoxville, MD. She will also be remembered by many neighbors, extended family, friends and co-workers.

A special thank you to Dr. Kahn and the staff at Mertius Hematology and Oncology Specialists, Charlie and Pattie Waters and Sally Grossnickle for taking her to treatments and to Gary and Sam Himes and The Himes' Store Crew for checking in on her and keeping her laughing.

At Sharon's request, there will be no services.

Memorial contributions can be made in Sharon's name to the American Cancer Society or The Humane Society of Washington County.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.baststaufferfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stauffer Funeral Home
1100 N Maple Ave
Brunswick, MD 21716
(301) 834-7000
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stauffer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved