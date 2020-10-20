Sharon Ann Coulter , 75 Mar 15, 1945 - Oct 18, 2020 Sharon Ann Coulter, 75, of Knoxville, MD, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at her home.
Born on March 15, 1945 in Brunswick, MD, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Blanche (Kilham) Coulter. In addition to her parents, she preceded in death by two brothers and four sisters. She graduated from Boonsboro High School Class of 1963. Sharon worked for The Central Chemical Corporation in Hagerstown in account payable for twenty years, then as an assist underwriter in the insurance business with Grangers Insurance, previously in Middletown, MD and retired from Frederick Mutual Insurance in 2018.
Sharon is survived by her brother Michael Bowers of Florida, her niece Lori Zimmerman, great-nephew Zachary Simmerman, both of Keedysville, MD and special cousin, Charlie Waters and wife Patti of Knoxville, MD. She will also be remembered by many neighbors, extended family, friends and co-workers.
A special thank you to Dr. Kahn and the staff at Mertius Hematology and Oncology Specialists, Charlie and Pattie Waters and Sally Grossnickle for taking her to treatments and to Gary and Sam Himes and The Himes' Store Crew for checking in on her and keeping her laughing.
At Sharon's request, there will be no services.
Memorial contributions can be made in Sharon's name to the American Cancer Society
or The Humane Society of Washington County.
