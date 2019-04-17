|
Sharon Ann Kisner Howard (47) of Baltimore, MD died on Thursday, April 4, 2019.
Born July 17, 1971, Sharon was the daughter of George C. Howes, Sr. and Christine Isabelle Howes.
Sharon was preceded in death by her grandparents Robert Lee Kisner and Rose Rebecca Embry Kisner. She is survived by her parents, her brother George C. Howes, Jr. and his wife Amanda L. Howes, and her children Dean Clark Howes, Rose Rebecca Howes, Marion Edward Howard Jr. (RJ), and Michael Kenneth Howard.
A memorial service will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 199 North Place, Frederick, MD, at 4:00 PM April 20, 2019.
Condolences may be forwarded to the family at [email protected]
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019