Sharon Dee Arneson, age 73, passed away peacefully January 2, 2020 in Cumming, Georgia. She was born April 6, 1946 in Frederick, Maryland to the late Willie and Larue Wolfe. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry K. Arneson.
After being raised in Myersville, Maryland, graduating from Middletown High School in 1964 and then American University, her hard work and perseverance led her to many exciting opportunities. Working at NASA Headquarters and Goddard Space Flight Center was the highlight of Sharon's life. This career allowed her to use her bright mind and pursue her passion of space; while raising a family in suburban Maryland. She loved her work, vacationing all over the US, reading, and spending time with family. After retiring from her career due to a stroke, she settled down in North Georgia with her beloved husband to be close to her grandchildren.
Later in life, while living at The Oaks at Hampton, she loved to help those in the Memory Care unit, reminding others of the positives in their life, using her infectious humor to make people laugh, and was surrounded by a community that loved her as family. Sharon also loved The Lord and her church, North Forsyth Community Church at The Oaks at Hampton. She sang regularly in the choir and offered up blessings at the end of service.
Sharon was a dedicated spouse and mother. She is survived by her daughter Kristen Arneson Durant and son-in-law Brian Durant of Cumming, along with their children Jacob, Mallory and Ella, her sister Nancy Bruce of Alexandria, PA and brother, Terry Wolfe of Middletown, MD, Susan Arneson Maloof and Robert Maloof of Davidsonville, MD, Keri Arneson Hutchins of Greensboro, DE, Linda Arneson of Chester, MD; along with their children and grandchildren, as well as many extended family and friends.
