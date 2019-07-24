Sharon Jean (Schech) Eastlake, 73, of Chincoteague Island, VA formerly of Frederick County MD, passed away on July 22, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.



She was born in Johnstown, PA on December 4, 1945 to the late George and Betty (Johnson) Schech.



Sharon is survived by her loving spouse of 56 years, Dean Edward Eastlake Sr. of Chincoteague Island, VA; daughter, Kimberly Eastlake-Gorman and her husband Bill of Smithsburg, MD; two sons, Dean Edward Eastlake, Jr. and his wife Betty of Ijamsville, MD, Michael Paul Eastlake and his wife Anne of Ijamsville, MD; ten grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; sister, Sandy Farnsworth and her husband Ron of Chincoteague Island, VA; Brother, Chuck Scheck and his wife Jackie of Milford, MI; brother-in-law, Gary Eastlake of Myrtle Beach, SC; sister-in-law, Janice Reinholtz and her husband Fred of Loganville, PA; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog Radar.



She was preceded in death by her parents and two siblings, Darla Schech and Chink Schech.



Visitation will be held Friday, July 26, 2019, 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm at Christ United Methodist Church on Chincoteague Island, VA.



Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019, 3:00 pm at the Christ United Methodist Church, Chincoteague Island, VA, with Pastor Joe Carson, officiating.



Services entrusted to Salyer Funeral Home, Inc. on Chincoteague Island, VA. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post on July 24, 2019