Mrs. Sharon Lee (Winning) Gossard, 80, of Damascus, MD passed away on July 20, 2019 with her loving husband and children by her side. She was the wife of Douglas Lee Gossard for 64 years. Born on August 9, 1938 in Rawlins, WY, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Helen (Eggert) Winning.



Sharon and Douglas met in high school and eloped to Urbana, MD in 1955. Sharon was a devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed baking, crocheting, playing cards (especially Canasta and Hearts), gardening, bird watching, going for car rides with her husband, decorating for every holiday and spending time with family. One of her biggest passions was designing and making all of her own greeting cards and envelopes. She worked as a Dispatcher for Luxury Auto Transporting, her son Daniel's business.



In addition to her husband, Sharon is survived by her children: Darlene Diehl and husband Wayne, Donna Buck and husband Michael, Daniel Gossard and wife Amy, and Debra Reid-Gossard and wife Becky; grandchildren Joe Diehl, Ashley Gentry and husband Schuyler, Kevin Buck and wife Victoria, Katelyn Buck, Noah Gossard and wife Carina, Adam Gossard, Nick Gossard, Emily Gossard, Tyler Gossard, and Brittany Grove and husband Ben; great-grandchildren Gavin Gossard, Addyson Gossard and Emma Gossard, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by brothers Wayne, Robert, Neal; sisters Betty and Ruth and son Douglas Lee Gossard II.



The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. A "Celebration of Life" will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 11 AM to 3 PM at New Market Fire Hall, 76 W. Main Street, New Market, MD.



Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 22 to July 24, 2019