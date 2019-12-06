|
|
Sharon "Sherry" McCrery Hannum, passed away at her home on Sunday, December 1, 2019 in the company of her loving family. She was born on March 19, 1945 in Wilmington, DE, to the late William H. and Francis C. McCrery. She was preceded in death by her sister, Maureen "Ree" Runge. Sherry is survived by her husband of 54 years, Courtland C. Hannum; her brother, Bill McCrery and wife Penny; her three children, Doug Hannum, William Hannum and wife Susan, Stephanie Watkins and husband Todd; her six grandchildren, Courtney and Amy Hannum, and Noah, Hannah, Samuel, and Adam Watkins; and numerous nieces, nephews, and wonderful friends.
Along with being a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, Sherry spent 55 years in the medical field as a radiology technologist, specializing in women's health. She began her career in Wilmington, DE in 1964 and from 1989 - 2019 worked in Loudon County, VA with the practice of Dr. Joseph P. Finizio, Radiology Imaging Associates (RIA). She was known in the Loudon Medical Community as the "Mammography Tech" of Loudon County. She was incredibly well liked by her patients and when she switched offices, the majority of them followed her. Each technician she trained will be recognized, with a special pin, for the high level of expert training they received from her. Sherry thoroughly enjoyed her career, her coworkers, and her patients.
Sherry loved spending time by her pool and travelling. She travelled with her husband, close friends, and family to many wonderful destinations including London, Amsterdam, Italy, Norway, Colombia, Montreal, and all over the USA. Sherry instilled a sense of adventure in all of her grandchildren and was always telling them, "we are making memories." She will always be remembered for her unconditional love and joy. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Frederick County, MD. at www.frederickhealthhospice.org. Interment will take place on December 19, 2019 at 11am at West Grove Friends Meeting, 153 E Harmony Rd, West Grove, PA. A Celebration of Life will follow. For more information, visit www.resthaven.us.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019