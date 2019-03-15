Mrs. Sharon Marie Hawkins, 67, of Frederick, MD, died Thursday, March 14, 2019. Born in Frederick on October 2, 1951, she was the daughter of the late William and Ruth Mohler. She was the beloved wife of Hal B. Hawkins for 47 years.



Sharon worked for many years in banking, eventually retiring from Woodsboro Bank. In her free time, she enjoyed antiquing with Hal, spending time with the grandkids and watching sports. She was a fan of both the Baltimore Ravens and University of Maryland football, as well as high school and college lacrosse-thanks to her sons who are coaches. She also had a special place in her heart for the Frederick First Church of the Nazarene, where she served on the church board, volunteered for Youth for Christ and sang in the choir.



Sharon is survived by her sons Todd W. Hawkins and wife Liza, David M. Hawkins and wife Lauren; grandchildren Mia, Jack, Quynn, and Ryder; siblings Richard Mohler, David "Wayne" Mohler, Charles Mohler, Elizabeth "Betty" Grossnickle, and Nancy Mohler. She will be greatly missed by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by siblings William "Billy" Mohler, Ronald Mohler, Alvin "Bob" Mohler, and John Mohler.



The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 18, 2019, at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Frederick First Church of the Nazarene, 7899 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. There will be an hour prior of viewing between 10 and 11 a.m. at the church. Entombment will be held privately for family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her memory to Frederick First Church of the Nazarene, 7899 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702; , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA, 22202; or Hospice of Frederick County, 516 Trail Avenue, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.



Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.keeneybasford.com Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019