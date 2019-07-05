Resources More Obituaries for Sharon Good Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Sharon Nan Good

1943 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Mrs. Sharon Nan Good, 75, of Brunswick MD, went to be with the Lord on June 30th, 2019 at Hospice of the Panhandle in Kearneysville WV. She was the wife of the late Earl L Good Jr.



Born on November 4, 1943 in Brunswick MD, Sharon was the daughter of the late Millard P Webber and the late Rita V Webber.



Sharon graduated from Brunswick High School in 1961. After High School, she worked for the Navy Department, Fort Detrick, and IBM for a number of years before the birth of their child. Sharon's career then changed to full time wife and mother. During the last 12 years of her life Sharon was the much loved Crossing Guard for the children at Brunswick Elementary. In 2018 she was nominated for "Crossing Guard of the year".



Sharon and her family were faithful members and workers in the First Baptist Church of Brunswick MD and they lived by Proverbs 22.6, "Train up a child in the ways he shoud go and when he is old he will not depart from it". Perhaps Proverbs 31 best describes Sharon. " Strength and honour are her clothing and she shall rejoice in time to come. She looketh well to the ways of her household. Her son arises up and calls her blessed; her husband also, and he praiseth her. Favour is deceitful, and beauty is vain: but a women that feareth the lord, she shall be praised" One of Sharons favorite scriptures, that her father taught her, were Proverbs 3:5-6. "Trust in the lord with all thine heart, and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths". Now for Sharon the time of her departure is at hand. "She has fought a good fight, she has finished her course, and she has kept the faith"( 2nd Timothy 4:7)



Sharon is survived by one son, Erik Matthew Good and his wife Crystal Hypes-Good and Stepson Jackson Hypes, one sister Janie Shafer and her husband John Shafer, nephew Millard Wesley Shafer and Colleen, and one brother in-law John W Good and his wife Dianne Good.



In addition to her husband and parents, Sharon was preceded in death by her In-laws Earl L Good Sr. and Dora Mae Good, and beloved niece, Captain Jennifer Shafer Odom and many special aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.



There will be no visitation. Funeral services and internment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Panhandle at 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville WV 25430 or The First Baptist Church of Brunswick at 3 East A Street, Brunswick MD 21716.