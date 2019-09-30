Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
(301) 663-1690
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Nicholson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Nicholson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon Nicholson Obituary
Sharon Campbell Keyser Nicholson (Sherry, Sherry Jo), 72, of Ijamsville, Maryland , formerly of Rockville, and originally from Luray, VA, passed away on September 27, 2019 at her home with her sister and daughter by her side. Suffering from almost constant pain for almost a year, she was unable to find the cause, nevertheless she persisted. Since the beginning of her hospice care after her diagnosis in August, Sherry received an outpouring of well-wishes, cards and visits from family and friends, past and present. She died as she lived -- on her own terms, facing both her joy and her pain with grit and humor.

Sherry worked as Head Property Manager for 20 years after promoting herself from secretary. She mastered her job, made life-long friends, and proudly helped others empower themselves, putting together teams of men and women who exceeded their own expectations both working for her and further in their own careers.

Managing to retire at 60, Sherry then worked as a consultant -- again on her own terms. During her retirement, she devoted her energies to her garden and found great meaning volunteering at the local library, teaching conversational English to seniors of foreign origin. She lived out her final nineteen years in the house she and her sister owned together, turning their yard into a dream flower garden, a haven she rarely wanted to leave. Her friends, children and grandchildren often visited there, spending time with "Mimi" among her flowers and under her trees. In her final weeks, she was grateful to be able to have Hospice care at home - and to continue to enjoy her family and friends as she watched summer ease into fall.

Sherry is survived by: her sister, Robin Campbell Blythe, also of Ijamsville; her brother, Steve Campbell, of Weatherford, TX; her son, Brian Keyser, of Nashville, TN; her daughter, Rhonda Keyser of Brooklyn, NY; and by her grandchildren Hogan Keyser, Campbell Keyser, Maybelle Keyser-Butson, Rachel Weatherby and her nephew, Scott Campbell. She is pre-deceased by her husband, Charles E. (Nick) Nicholson, of Rockville, MD, and her parents James S. Campbell and Phyllis C. Campbell Curry, of Luray.

A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Frederick County or by check to Page Public Library, 100 Zerkel Street, Luray, VA 22835 for books, in memory of Sherry Campbell Keyser Nicholson.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stauffer Funeral Home
Download Now