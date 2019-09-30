|
Sharon Campbell Keyser Nicholson (Sherry, Sherry Jo), 72, of Ijamsville, Maryland , formerly of Rockville, and originally from Luray, VA, passed away on September 27, 2019 at her home with her sister and daughter by her side. Suffering from almost constant pain for almost a year, she was unable to find the cause, nevertheless she persisted. Since the beginning of her hospice care after her diagnosis in August, Sherry received an outpouring of well-wishes, cards and visits from family and friends, past and present. She died as she lived -- on her own terms, facing both her joy and her pain with grit and humor.
Sherry worked as Head Property Manager for 20 years after promoting herself from secretary. She mastered her job, made life-long friends, and proudly helped others empower themselves, putting together teams of men and women who exceeded their own expectations both working for her and further in their own careers.
Managing to retire at 60, Sherry then worked as a consultant -- again on her own terms. During her retirement, she devoted her energies to her garden and found great meaning volunteering at the local library, teaching conversational English to seniors of foreign origin. She lived out her final nineteen years in the house she and her sister owned together, turning their yard into a dream flower garden, a haven she rarely wanted to leave. Her friends, children and grandchildren often visited there, spending time with "Mimi" among her flowers and under her trees. In her final weeks, she was grateful to be able to have Hospice care at home - and to continue to enjoy her family and friends as she watched summer ease into fall.
Sherry is survived by: her sister, Robin Campbell Blythe, also of Ijamsville; her brother, Steve Campbell, of Weatherford, TX; her son, Brian Keyser, of Nashville, TN; her daughter, Rhonda Keyser of Brooklyn, NY; and by her grandchildren Hogan Keyser, Campbell Keyser, Maybelle Keyser-Butson, Rachel Weatherby and her nephew, Scott Campbell. She is pre-deceased by her husband, Charles E. (Nick) Nicholson, of Rockville, MD, and her parents James S. Campbell and Phyllis C. Campbell Curry, of Luray.
A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Frederick County or by check to Page Public Library, 100 Zerkel Street, Luray, VA 22835 for books, in memory of Sherry Campbell Keyser Nicholson.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, 2019