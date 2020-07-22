Sharon Lindauer Rowland, 64, of Ijamsville MD, has left this earth to be with her God on Wednesday, July 8th 2020.
Born April 16th 1956, Sharon grew up on the country side of Baltimore county. Daughter of Katherine Lindauer and the late Daniel Lindauer, she graduated high school at Towson Catholic and furthered her studies at the University of Maryland. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science, but decided to become an accountant after passing the CPA exams.
Sharon was the proud mother of two children, Erik and Mark who were her pride and joy. She dedicated her life to making sure she did not miss a life changing, or non life changing event in her children's lives. While always running her business, her children were her delight in life and their updates would be the first thing she talked about.
She had a astonishing gift for numbers and was able to create her own business from her gifts. Monocacy Accounting Services was a family run one woman show. Sharon had dedicated her business to helping her clients, not only with their accounting services, but to become their friends. Often times, a two minute drop off of paper work would turn into hours of exchanging stories and life events with her clients. They were all truly part of her family.
Sharon was often involved in church functions and even worked as an extra set of hand St. Ignatius CCD programs. She felt the call to serve her church. She loved being part of the crowd and enjoyed serving with a helping hand anyway she could. She loved her God and her church.
In addition to her mother, she will be fondly remembered by her sons, Erik Rowland and Mark Rowland and his wife, Andrea Rowland; her first grandchild, Thea Rowland; her mother; her siblings, Jerry Lindauer, Patricia Butner and JoAnn Kramer; and many nieces and nephews.
A service of remembrance will be held 1 p.m. on Friday July 24th at St. Ignatius Catholic Church to celebrate her life amongst her family and friends at the St. Ignatious Cathliac Church in Ijamsville, MD.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stauffer Funeral Home in Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to StaufferFuneralHome.com
