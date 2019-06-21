Shelby Marie (Paul) Diaz Morataya born December 31, 1983 unexpectedly passed away June 7, 2019. Born and raised in Frederick County, she was the daughter of Michele Smith (stull) and the late Nathan Paul. She is survived by her sister Hailey Miller (16) and her loving children Isaiah Bonhomme (17) and Amaya Rollins (14). Grandmother Noveda Clem and numerous step siblings. She also leaves behinds numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. A special mention to Patrick Malone a devoted friend, Ken Haas, Esther Paul and Frannie Wachter.



Shelby was a loving mother and daughter who cared deeply about family and had many friends, Most of her life she spent working retail jobs. Shelby loved the outdoors; camping, hiking and the pancakes at Crackle Barrel or the ones that Amaya made for her. Shelby had a life long struggle with addictions. Shelby never gave up struggling for sobriety and She will be missed by everyone who knew her. Shelby's greatest legacy will be her never ending love for her children.



Shelby was proceeded in death by her grandmother Nancy M Stull (nanny), her father Nathan D Paul and infant sister Leann R Paul.



There will be a Celebration of Shelby's life on July 20, 2019 from 1pm-4pm at Southend Baptist Church 506 Carrollton Dr, Frederick, MD 21702. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made at the service in support of her children. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 21 to June 23, 2019