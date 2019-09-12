|
Shelby Webster Siegrist, 80, of Frederick, passed away September 10, 2019. She passed at home surrounded by her family, exactly as she wished to do, a reflection of the strong will that was the defining characteristic of her life. We who are left behind are bereft and wish she had stayed longer with us before embarking on this next adventure.
Born June 8, 1939 in North Carolina to Ben Tillman Webster and Della Cummings Webster, she grew up in a log cabin in the fertile red hills of Rockingham County where she worked hard plowing with Pa's mules Blue and Molly, milking cows and feeding livestock in between attending Mt Zion United Methodist Church and going to school at Bethany. She graduated in 1956 and left the farm to study aeronautical engineering at North Carolina State University. She was diverted from that career path by love, and in 1959 she converted to Catholicism and married veteran and fellow NC state engineer Edward (Ted) Siegrist.
With love, determination, courage and integrity she raised three children to be reasonable adults in spite of rebellion, resistance and willfulness - children who all hope they have inherited some small part of those qualities that shone in her. She was an adventurous, bold spirit who loved fighting for just causes and helping those in need. She loved the outdoors and travel. She was an avid hiker who hiked the Grand Canyon and the Rocky Mountains, went snorkeling and whitewater rafting, all as a senior citizen.
At home, she enjoyed serving on the Crestwood Village HOA Board and gained a reputation as a get-things-done kind of woman during her tenure as chairman. She was very active in the Crestwood Community where everyone knew her as a force of nature.
She loved bowling and for many years enjoyed bowling in local leagues where she made many friends with whom she often traveled to the national championships. She loved having dinner and wine with her girlfriends and her children appreciated the chance to tell her to behave.
Shelby was a long time Frederick resident having moved here in 1980, and she is a longstanding member of the parish of St Katherine Drexel. She is survived by her husband of 60 years Edward, her son Ben Siegrist and his wife Mary Grimm Siegrist, daughters Teresa Siegrist and Karen Siegrist, her grandchildren Samantha Siegrist and Wesley Siegrist, and her sisters Brenda Isley of Reidsville NC and Ann Jones of Stokesdale NC. She was sadly predeceased by her much-loved grandchild Felicia Siegrist with whom she is now reunited.
A private memorial mass will be held for the immediate family. A celebration of her life will be held for friends and family from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Crestwood Village Clubhouse, 6902 Crabapple Drive, Frederick. The family requests that those who wish to honor Shelby's memory make a contribution to the local food bank.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 12 to Sept. 14, 2019