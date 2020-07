Or Copy this URL to Share

Sheldon T. Rosenthal passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2016 in Illinois. He was born on March 18, 1941.



Services were held on Tuesday, April 26, 2016 at 1:00pm at Leak & Sons Funeral Home, 18400 S. Pulaski Ave., Country Club Hills, IL 60478.



