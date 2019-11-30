|
Sherley Pauline (Martin) Moss, 82, of Walkersville, MD, peacefully passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019, at her daughter's home in Gainesville, VA. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 39 years, Lenwood C. Moss.
Born on September 22, 1937 in Keymar, MD, she was the daughter of the late Clayton J. and Sarah S. (Hoffman) Martin.
A graduate of Walkersville High School in 1955, Sherley went on to attend the Frederick Hospital Nursing Program (affectionally known by her classmates as "Sam"), where she graduated in 1958 as a Registered Nurse. Throughout her nursing career, she worked at Frederick Memorial Hospital, as well as Springfield State Hospital in Sykesville, MD. Upon retiring from the State of Maryland, she began to work for Dr. Richard Gough in Walkersville until 2005. She was an active member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Walkersville for over 40 years, where she enjoyed sewing quilts for the underprivileged and providing baked goods for various events. Additionally, Sherley enjoyed accompanying her late husband, Lenwood, a former Maryland Postmaster, to national conventions; especially enjoying the annual Maryland's Postmaster Convention held in Ocean City, MD, where they developed many lasting friendships.
Sherley is survived by her devoted daughter, Melanie S. (Weddle) Burns; grandson, Ryan J. Burns of Gainesville, VA, his wife, Marianne, and their children, Carter and Allison; granddaughter, Brandy N. Burns of Columbus, OH, her husband, Jason, and their children, Nina and Ansley; grandson, Timothy Moss of Hagerstown, MD, his wife, Carrie, and their sons, Griffin and Calvin; granddaughter, Emily Clites of Westminster, MD, her husband, Dan, and their children, Taylor and D.J.; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Sherley is preceded in death by her 11 siblings: Charles S., Glenn J., Maurice C., James F. (Floyd), John E., Russell W., Kenneth E., Donald L. and Richard A. Martin; Marguerite S. (Sis) Koontz, and Alice I. Harley.
She will be lovingly remembered for her devotion, selflessness, and generosity by all those fortunate enough to have known her.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD on Thursday, December 5, 2019. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home 1:00 pm.
Interment will follow at Creagerstown Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 14 West Pennsylvania Avenue, Walkersville, MD 21793.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at Staufferfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019