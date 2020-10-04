1/1
Sherry Ann Downs
Mrs. Sherry Ann Downs, 75 of Thurmont, died of Multiple Myeloma on Friday, October 2, 2020 at home with her family by her side. She was the loving wife of the late Robert Lee Downs, who predeceased her on December 31, 2004. She was born on March 10, 1945 in Thurmont, and was the daughter of the late John and Bertha (Rice) Eaton.

Sherry was an avid gardener, square dancer and had enjoyed traveling to all seven continents. She spent many years as a homemaker, and treasured her times spent with family.

She is survived by son, Todd Downs and wife, Jody; daughter Kelly Fogle and husband Larry; four grandchildren, Jessee, Nicholas, Natalie and Alivia; and three siblings, Barbarateen, Connie and Steve; three great grandchildren, Jayda, Nile and Mason. Sherry was predeceased by sisters, Doris and Joyce.

Graveside services will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Mt. Prospect Church Cemetery, 11220 Angleberger Road, Thurmont.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Frederick Health Hospice or the National Wildlife Federation for the Monarch Butterflies which she had a special love for.

Arrangements are with Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
(301) 663-1690
