|
|
Mrs. Shirley Johnson Ambush, 89, of Dickerson, MD, affectionately called Shirley A., was called into eternal rest on Wed., Nov. 20, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on Nov. 24, 1929 in Sunnyside, MD to the late Albert and Lillian Jones Johnson. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1947 and later that year married Maurice Floyd Ambush. They were married for 66 years before Floyd's passing in 2014. She retired from the Department of Energy in Germantown, MD after 20 years of service.
She joined Saint Paul AME Church in Feb. 1948 and had been a devoted, committed, and faithful member. She has been the church pianist for over 60 years.
She enjoyed sewing and would make quilts for her family and friends. She loved to travel and organize vacation and shopping trips.
She was the mother of Carolann Wright; Lois Boyd and husband, Howard; Pamela Burris and husband, Harold; and Allen Ambush and wife, Debra; grandmother of Christopher Wright and wife, Vondalier; Carrie Artis and husband, Christopher; Michele Wright-Hallenbeck and husband, Joshua; Malcom Ambush; Clarence Boyd and Sharlita Boyd; great grandmother to Jecha, Jerah, Jata, Kai, Kendall, Christopher II and Ezra and to her "adopted" families of Sherrell and Avis Hayes and to Douglas and Zakiya White and children, Joshua, Zanee, and Caleb. She is also survived by her sister, Loretta Cooper, two sisters-in-law, Thelma Ambush and Betty Ambush; devoted cousins, Marie "Libby" Dawson, Shirley Neal, and Rev. Robert Ambush; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her daughter, Janice Ambush and son-in-law, George Wright.
Services will be held Tues., Nov. 26, 2019, at Jackson Chapel UMC, 5609 Ballenger Creek Pike, Frederick, MD. Public viewing is at 9 a.m., the family will receive friends at 10 a.m., and the funeral begins at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Derrick Brown, officiating. Interment at Saint Paul AME Church, 6750 Ed Sears Road, Dickerson, MD.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019