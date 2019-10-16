|
Shirley Ann Emswiler, 85, of Kemptown, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Charlotte's Home, Maugansville, Md. She was the beloved wife to the late Charles W. Emswiler, who passed in 2002.
Born June 28, 1934 in Frederick, Md. She was the daughter to the late Rudy Leroy Brandenburg and Anna Lucille Day Brandenburg.
She worked as a Food Service Worker for Frederick County Public Schools. She was a devoted and life member of Providence United Methodist Church. Ann was also known for her ability to make delicious Apple Butter and Apple Dumplings.
She is survived by her sons, Larry Emswiler and wife Kimberly of Damascus and Donald Emswiler and wife Pam of Urbana, four grandchildren, Stephanie Daniels and husband Kyle, Tamera Hall and husband Bobby, Carrie Jones and husband Harold, and Amanda Staub and husband Jason; eight great-grandchildren, Makayla, Natalee and Tanner Daniels, Blake and Memphis Seonarin, Sawyer and Rhylen Jones and Huxton Staub, her brother Rudell Brandenburg.
Mrs. Emswiler was proceeded in death by her grandson, Jeremiah Emswiler, and 4 sisters, Betty Dixon, Mary Ellen Browning, Charlotte Hermann, Rosalie Staley and one brother, James Brandenburg.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 17 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and October 18 from 10:00 to 11:00 am at Molesworth-Williams P.A. Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus, Md. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 18 at the funeral home, Rev Marge Shifflett will officiate. Interment will be in Providence United Methodist Church Cemetery, Kemptown.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Charlotte's Home, 212 Maple Ave, Boonsboro, Md. 21713
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019