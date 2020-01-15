Home

Shirley Baxter Obituary
Shirley Mae (Coleman) Baxter, 80, of Thurmont, Maryland, passed away on January 14, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of the late Charles "Bobby" Baxter.

Born on June 19, 1939, in Emmitsburg, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Easter Coleman. She was a graduate of Thurmont High School, class of 1957. She was a life member of the Thurmont Guardian Hose Company and the Thurmont Ambulance Company. While she did work outside the home, she was primarily a homemaker, raising her children and family.

She is survived by her children, Jeffrey Baxter (Helen), Misty Davis (Huck), Debra Maze (Dave) and Charles Baxter (Deborah); 8 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; siblings, Edward Coleman, LaRue Black, Joanne Gaver and Judy Knott; sister-in-law, Barbara Kemmerer nephew, William Coleman and numerous other nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Winston Coleman and Margaret Shilling.

The family will receive friends from 2-4pm and 6-8pm on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 104 E. Main Street, Thurmont, MD 21788.

A funeral service will be held at 10am on Monday, January 20, 2020 at the funeral home.

Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Thurmont Guardian Hose Co.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020
