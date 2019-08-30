|
|
Mrs. Shirley Crampton, 87, of Frederick, died on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at her home. She was the wife of Keefer R. "Sonny" Crampton, Jr.
Born July 12, 1932, she was a daughter of Hilda Brandenburg Greene. Shirley attended Elm Street School and was a 1950 graduate of Frederick High School. Early in her life she worked for the C&P Telephone Company and later was an assistant librarian at Frederick High School. She worked alongside her husband with Crampton Livestock as bookkeeper and assistant, for many of her later years and enjoyed the 4-H livestock sales during the Frederick Fair. She was a member of the Jefferson United Church of Christ.
Besides her husband, she is survived by two brother-in-law's, Joe Crampton and wife Mary, Richard Crampton and wife Eleanor; a number of nieces and nephews and one granddaughter, Stephanie.
She is also remembered by her friends, Tamara Rohrer, Donnie and Emma Jean Wyand; Artie House; and recently by her devoted caregiving team including Yeny Tobard.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Sheran Crampton Riggs, in 1994.
The family will receive friends from 11am until time of services at 1pm on Wednesday, September 4 at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick. Interment will be in Jefferson Reformed Cemetery, Jefferson, MD.
Those desiring may send memorial donations to Hospice of Frederick County, PO Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at keeneybasford.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019