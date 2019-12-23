|
|
Shirley K. DeShazer, age 70, died Thursday, December 19th 2019 in the care of Gilchrist Hospice Center. She is survived by her loving son and daughter-in-law David and Jillian, and her brother Claude Everston. Daughter of Vern and Marjorie Evertson, she was preceded in death by both parents and her sister JoAnn.
Shirley was born August 18, 1949 in Brookfield, MO. Since then she has lived in Kansas City, KS, Panama City, FL, Frederick, MD and finally Woodbine, MD. Like many of her generation, she married young and dedicated herself to raising her son. Always hard working, she put her son through university by buying and selling antiques. Shirley had a quiet kindness that manifested itself in every interaction. Even though she did not have much, Shirley was known as someone who would spend time taking care of friends and family members in need, often using her knitting skills to make slippers, sweaters or scarves, or whatever else she could do to help. This spirit carried through her time at Way Station where she received awards for volunteering, and often shared whatever bounty she had with her friends.
A quiet tribute will be held at Way Station for her friends and family there. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Way Station Foundation, PO Box 3559, Frederick, MD 21705.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019