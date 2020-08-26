1/1
Shirley Ford
1943 - 2020
Shirley Ann nee Conrad Ford, 77 of Emmitsburg passed away on Wednesday April 8, 2020 at the Waynesboro Hospital.

Born March 15, 1943, in Havre de Grace, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Charles & Anne Conrad.

Shirley was a faithful member of St. Rita's Catholic Church in Blue Ridge Summit, treasurer of the Northwest Frederick County Civic Association, and treasurer of the Northwestern Blue Bird Club. She enjoyed horseback riding, camping, birding, and spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her loving husband Dale Ford, her sons Curtis Ford(Kristie), Eric Ford, a sister Pat Sutton(Randy) grandchildren Devon Ford, Luke Ford, sister in law Charlene (Charlie) and many friends.

A memorial mass will be held at 11 AM on Monday September 21st at St. Rita's Catholic Church, 13219 Monterey Ln, Blue Ridge Summit, PA 17214. Inurnment will follow in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions can be made in Shirley's name to St. Rita's Catholic Church 13219 Monterey Ln, Blue Ridge Summit, PA 17214

Shirley's care has been entrusted to Black's Funeral Home of Thurmont.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 26 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Rita's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Black's Funeral Home Pa
60 Water St
Thurmont, MD 21788
(240) 288-1300
