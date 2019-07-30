|
Shirley A. Grams, 85, of Hanover, PA loving wife of Leroy R. Grams, entered into God's eternal care on Monday, July 29, 2019.
Born on Sunday, April 1, 1934 in Frederick, MD, she was the daughter of the late Charles C. and Mary Collier Kneisley. Shirley was employed by the Department of Defense, having worked for the Departments of the Navy and Army at the Pentagon and at Fort Detrick, Maryland. A member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church, she was an avid reader who loved history and the arts.
Surviving, in addition to her husband of 66 years, is a daughter, Shari Grams Therit and her husband, William, one son, Darrin Grams and his wife, Diane, all of Hanover; two granddaughters, Meghan Mason and her husband, Matthew, and Brittany Snell and her husband, Richard; two grandsons, Devin and Justin Grams; a great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Grace Snell; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles R. and Robert L. "Bobbie" Kneisley.
A funeral will be held at 2 PM Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Panebaker Funeral Home, 311 Broadway, Hanover. The family will receive friends at a viewing to be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Brunswick, MD at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 30 W. Chestnut Street, Hanover, PA 17331, the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325, or to the York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17402.
