Shirley Ann Grossnickle, age 79, of Union Bridge, died suddenly Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Carroll Hospital Center. Born July 5, 1939 in Frederick, she was the daughter of the late Gerald Franklin Wachter and Caroline Isabelle Boone Wachter. She was the wife of Charles "Butch" Grossnickle, her husband of 64 years.



Shirley was a member of the Union Bridge Church of the Brethren where she served as a deacon. She enjoyed taking care of her family, baking, flower gardening, going to the beach and antique "junk" shops.



Surviving are children, Pamela Tressler and husband James and Bret Grossnickle and wife Dawn, all of Union Bridge and Donna Ernst of Frederick; 5 grandchildren, Aaron Tressler and wife Jennifer, Chad Tressler and wife Angela, Tarah Casagrande and husband Mark and Logan and Mason Grossnickle; 6 great grandchildren, Noah, Lily, Wyatt, Zachary, Joshua and M.J.; sisters, Joyce Storks and husband Eddie of WV, Geraldine Weller and husband Donald of Union Bridge and Sharon Wood of Frederick; brother-in-law, Dick Scheel and brother-in-law, Mike Grossnickle and wife Donna; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.



A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, April 27 at the Union Bridge Church of the Brethren, 124 S. Main St., with Pastor Sandi Evans Rogers, church pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Beaver Dam Cemetery, near Johnsville.



The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Friday, April 26 at Hartzler Funeral Home, 6 E. Broadway, Union Bridge.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Union Bridge Church of the Brethren, P.O. Box 518, Union Bridge, MD 21791 or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942 or to , 299 North Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.



The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019