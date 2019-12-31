|
Mrs. Shirley Jean Bates, 82, of Jefferson died Monday, December 30, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of the late Marshall Bates Jr. They were married for over 50 years at the time of his death in 2008.
Born November 26, 1937 in Leesburg, VA, she was the daughter of the late Marshall C. and Lucille V. (Willey) Barnhouse.
Shirley was a longtime member of Furnace Mountain Presbyterian Church in Leesburg. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by a daughter, Virginia Kay Dixon of Leesburg; a son, Michael Allen Bates of Brunswick; three grandchildren, David Dixon, Shannon Dixon and Nicholle Bates; two great-grandchildren, Corey Darlington and Trevor Dixon; a very good friend, Linda Chipley; and several nieces and nephews.
Shirley was predeceased by a brother, Austin Barnhouse.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1100 N. Maple Ave., Brunswick. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday, January 3 from the funeral home with Pastor Molly Douhett officiating.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Furnace Mountain Presbyterian Church, 12946 James Monroe Hwy, Leesburg, VA 20176.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020