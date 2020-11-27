1/1
Shirley Jean Eckert
Shirley Jean Eckert (Smith), age 80 Huntingburg Indiana,passed away on November 3,2020. Shirley was born at home on the Farm off of Old Annapolis Rd, Mt. Airy Md, on April 17,1940, to Norman and Goldie (Long)Smith. Shirley was a United States Army Veteran, she worked at the Pentagon where she met her Husband of 42 years Daniel F. Eckert. She was a homemaker,church member,and a member of American Legion Post 147. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, bird watching, spending time with family and friends and taking yearly vacations staying on the family farm in Md. Surviving are five children,D.Thomas Eckert, IN, Sandra(Frank) Rickelman, IN, Sharon (Darvin) Cannon, IN, Douglas Eckert and Patsy, IN, Bryan(Tara) Eckert, IN, 12 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, 8 sisters, Patsy Moser, MD, Norma (Dick) Vannoy, VA, Joy Musselman, MD, Carol Caniglia, Neb, Garnetta Masser, MD, Pam (John) Pencola, MD, Jan(Mike) Joy, Md, Cindy Davis, MD, two brothers, Chucky (Sharon) Smith, MD, Mark (Laura) Smith, MD. Preceded by her in death husband Daniel F. Eckert (2002) and brother Bruce D. Smith(1975). A Mass of Christian Burial was held November 11,2020 , at St, Anthony Church, Military gravesite rights conducted by Post 147.

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
