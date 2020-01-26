|
|
Mrs. Shirley Ann (Shafer) Keller, 77, of Frederick, died Saturday, January 25, 2020. She was the wife of the late Otho J. "Ody" Keller IV, who preceded her in death in 2017.
Born March 26, 1942 in Frederick, she was the daughter of the late James and Grace Shafer.
Shirley graduated from Frederick High School and enjoyed a successful career in the mortgage industry. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends; caring for her cat, Gretel; her daily walks; knitting; and watching tennis, the Orioles, and the Ravens.
Shirley, a lifelong resident of Frederick, is survived by her son, Otho "OJ" Keller V and wife Sara; grandchildren, Kayla Keller, Brendan Abbott, and Haley Abbott; brother, James Shafer; sisters-in-law, Frances Mills and Catherine "Kitty" Crum and brother-in-law, Clyde Crum.
The family will receive friends from 3pm to 7pm, on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church Street, Frederick, MD 21701. The funeral service will be held at 11:00AM, on Friday, January 31, 2020 in the Etchison Memorial Chapel at the funeral home. Rev. Albert K. Lane III will officiate. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Frederick County, 550 Highland Street, suite 200, Frederick, MD 21701 or Friends of Waterford Park, 2501 Shelley Circle, Unit 2A, Frederick, MD 21702.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, 2020