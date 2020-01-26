Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
301-662-2175
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Keller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Keller


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Keller Obituary
Mrs. Shirley Ann (Shafer) Keller, 77, of Frederick, died Saturday, January 25, 2020. She was the wife of the late Otho J. "Ody" Keller IV, who preceded her in death in 2017.

Born March 26, 1942 in Frederick, she was the daughter of the late James and Grace Shafer.

Shirley graduated from Frederick High School and enjoyed a successful career in the mortgage industry. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends; caring for her cat, Gretel; her daily walks; knitting; and watching tennis, the Orioles, and the Ravens.

Shirley, a lifelong resident of Frederick, is survived by her son, Otho "OJ" Keller V and wife Sara; grandchildren, Kayla Keller, Brendan Abbott, and Haley Abbott; brother, James Shafer; sisters-in-law, Frances Mills and Catherine "Kitty" Crum and brother-in-law, Clyde Crum.

The family will receive friends from 3pm to 7pm, on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church Street, Frederick, MD 21701. The funeral service will be held at 11:00AM, on Friday, January 31, 2020 in the Etchison Memorial Chapel at the funeral home. Rev. Albert K. Lane III will officiate. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Frederick County, 550 Highland Street, suite 200, Frederick, MD 21701 or Friends of Waterford Park, 2501 Shelley Circle, Unit 2A, Frederick, MD 21702.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -