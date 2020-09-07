Shirley Maxine Lantz, 87 of Thurmont passed away peacefully at her residence in Thurmont MD on September 1, 2020.Born on February 23, 1933 she was the daughter of the late Roger and Catherine Foland.In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Ivan Lantz, sons David Lantz Sr. & Ivan W Lantz Sr; five brothers; two sisters; three great-grandchildren.Shirley was a beautiful person who loved life and lived for her family. She enjoyed family vacations and holidays, especially Christmas. Shirley devoted her life to caring for everyone. She was a long-time member of Lewistown United Methodist Church and will be fondly remembered by many special friends and family members.Shirley is survived by her children; Robin Keeny, Patty Clem, James "Bobby" Lantz (Missy), Teresa Thomas (Dan); brother Richard Foland (Jane); sister Phyllis Gue and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be held on FRIDAY September 11, 2020 at 12 PM at BLACK's Funeral Home: 224 N. Church St. Suite B Thurmont, MD 21788 with Pastor Caitlin Mossburg officiating. Interment will follow in Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.Shirley's care has been entrusted to Black's Funeral Home