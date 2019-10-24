|
Shirley Catherine Layton, age 81, of Frederick, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Born May 20, 1938 at home in Frederick County. She was the daughter of the late Ray T. Wiles and Hilda C. Adkins Wiles. She was the wife of Courtney Buck Layton, whom she married on June 15, 1958 and was married to for over 60 years.
Shirley was an avid homemaker who enjoyed baking and crocheting blankets for all her friends and family. She spent many hours watching birds and squirrels in her back yard, frequently giving names to the animals and feeding them. She was an active member of a group of Frederick High School graduates, class of 1956, who met monthly to share a meal and conversation.
In addition to her husband she is survived by two children, Scott Layton and Karen Boettner and husband Chuck, all of Frederick; 3 grandsons, Ryan Boettner and wife Kristy of Frederick, Kyle Boettner and wife Cory of Charlotte, NC and Carl Boettner of Fairfax, VA; 7 great grandchildren, Brayden, Logan, Kaydee, Jocelyn, Emmalyn, Jax and Brock.
She was predeceased by brothers, Charles "Tommy" & Steven Wiles as well as nephew, Alan Wiles.
A celebration of life will be held at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church Parish Hall, 8619 Blacks Mill Rd., Creagerstown at 11:00, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Frederick High School, 650 Carroll Parkway, Frederick, MD. 21701. Please note in memory of Shirley Wiles Layton, class of '56.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019