Mrs. Shirley L. Fleming 84, of Mount Airy, Maryland died Friday, November 27, 2020 at Sun Valley Assisted Living, Westminster. She was wife of the late Donald E. Fleming.
Born August 7, 1936 in Mount Airy, she was a daughter of the late LeRoy F. and Pauline L. Will Welsh.
Surviving her are four children: Stephen E. Fleming (Lee); Darrell L. Fleming (Nancy); Brenda L. Fleming-Warren (Brian); and Scott B. Fleming (Stacy); four grandchildren: Ashley Appler (Brooke); Samantha Burton; Cody Fleming; Will Warren (Kristen); and Michael Warren ( Kaitlyn); four great grandchildren: Elizabeth Tibbatts; Brooke Tibbatts; and Skyler Appler and a sister Patty Welsh Elgin; and other numerous nieces and nephews.
Shirley is preceded in death by her twin sister Charlotte Welsh Twenty.
Due to recent COVID 19 restrictions there will be no calling or visiting at the funeral home. Graveside Services and interment will be held 12:30 pm Monday, December 7 at Poplar Springs Methodist Cemetery, 915 East Watersville Road, Mount Airy, Maryland 21771. Those planning to attend should wear a mask or face covering and observe social distance.
