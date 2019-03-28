Shirley Lee Wagaman Long, age 84, of Creagerstown, MD passed away on March 25, 2019 with her family by her side. She had been a resident of St. Joseph's Ministries in Emmitsburg, MD at the time of her death.



Born November 19, 1934 in Waynesboro, PA, she was the daughter of the late Orville A. Wagaman, Sr. and Marie A. Bricker Wagaman. Shirley's family moved to Sabillasville, MD and she attended Thurmont High School.



Shirley married Robert B. Long, Sr. on May 8, 1953 and they lived in Creagerstown, MD their entire married life. They would have celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary this year.



After the children were raised, Shirley was employed by the Thurmont Donut Shop, Lewis Confectionery, Cozy Doll House, and Gateway Market and Candyland.



Family came first in Shirley's life always. Shirley and Bob loved to dance and were members of the Woodsboro and Thurmont Dance Clubs. Shirley loved the time they spent at Pen Mar Park and the evening crowd at Thurmont McDonald's. Shirley was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Creagerstown, Edwin C. Creeger Post 169 American Legion and the Thurmont Amvets Post 7.



In addition to her husband, Shirley is survived by her four children, Linda Walter (David), Robert Long, Jr. (Carol), Gary Long (Tonya) and Karen Davis (Jack). She is also survived by grandchildren, Jason Walter (Jessica), Jacob Walter (Lacey), Carrie Long, Nathan Long, Kristin Feidler (Joshua), Joshua Long, Jenna Davis, Jared Davis; and great-grandchildren, Matthew Walter, Caydence Walter, Gwyneth Walter, Brielle Walter, Jordan Herr and Allison Feidler.



She is also survived by her sisters, Beverly Wagaman Naylor, Doris Wagaman Mowen (Ronald); and brothers, Orville (Billy) Wagaman Jr. (Lois) and Thomas Wagaman (Barbara); and many nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by sisters, Barbara Wagaman Ridenour and Norma Wagaman Bowie; and brother, Buddy R. Wagaman.



The family would like to thank the staff of St. Joseph Ministries and Frederick County Hospice for the care and comfort given to Shirley.



A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Creagerstown, MD. The Rev. Dr. Wayne Blaser will officiate. Inurnment will be private.



Memorial donations may be made to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 8619 Blacks Mill Road, Thurmont, MD 21788.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Stauffer Funeral Home in Thurmont. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 28 to Mar. 31, 2019