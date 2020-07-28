Shirley Lou (Holley) Fara, 86, of Frederick, MD, passed away suddenly from natural causes at home surrounded by her loving family, on July 19, 2020.



She was born on May 29, 1934 in Pax, West Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Doctor Castle Holley and Ruby Woolwine Holley.



She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who enjoyed being a homemaker and raising her family. After bringing up wonderful children she worked for many years at Legget's and then another 20 years at food service for the Frederick County Maryland Public Schools where she laughed and joked with the kids and coworkers, then finally retiring at the age of 78. She was one heck of a strong women who loved to dance and enjoy a white Russian or two!



In addition to her parents, those preceding her in death was her loving husband Mark Fara; brothers Charles Holley, Eugene Holley, Joseph Holley; and sister Emma Jane Stacy.



Those left to cherish her memory are son Mark C. Fara and wife Lisa Larkin of Lynchburg, VA; daughter Vicky N. Sullivan of Berkeley Springs, WV and daughter Tina M. Agee and husband Matthew Agee of Frederick, MD. Also, eight grandchildren: Forrest Agee, Leif Agee, Holley Sullivan, Cory Sullivan, Lucas Sullivan, Bo Sullivan, Rhys Fara and Avery Fara. As well as, two great grandchildren Rain Sullivan and River Kolczynski. She will also be missed by her good friend and neighbor Shelby Hawkins of Monrovia, MD.



Per her wishes there will be no service at this time, but in the spring or fall of 2021, Shirley's and Mark's ashes will be laid to rest, close to family members at the Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, in their home town of Beckley, WV.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store