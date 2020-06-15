Shirley M. Link
Shirley Mae (Cox) Link, 68, of Gore, VA passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 from serious medical issues which she fought hard to overcome.

Shirley was born on December 26, 1951 at the Montgomery General Hospital in Olney, MD. She was the daughter of Lula Mae Cox and the late Troy M. Cox. She was a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Daughter, Sister, and Friend. She graduated from Gaithersburg High School in 1969. She spent many years helping her parents run and manage their businesses. She also worked in the Frederick County Public School System as a school bus aid for over 13 years.

She greatly enjoyed traveling, camping with her wonderful friends, dancing, and living her life to the fullest. Becoming a grandmother to two beautiful grandchildren was one of the high points of her life. She touched the lives of so many people with her sweet, compassionate, and kind heart. To know Shirley, was to love her.

In addition to being married to the love of her life, husband Leroy Link for 27 years, she is survived by her daughter Lisa White and husband Shawn, her son David Link and wife Rachel, her two grandchildren Kaylee Ann and Brayden Troy, her mother Lula Mae Cox, her sister Mary Leatherman and husband Butch.

A funeral service will be at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 6:30 PM. Officiating will be Tim May. Inurnment will be private.

Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 5-6:30 PM. We ask that you maintain a six-foot distance in order to comply with COVID-19 regulations.

In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to the Painted Turtle Fund, a free camp for children with serious medical illnesses. https://www.thepaintedturtle.org/post/give-life-changing-gift-camp

To view Shirley's tribute wall, please visit giffinfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory
2807 Northwestern Pike
Capon Bridge, WV 26711
(304) 856-3402
