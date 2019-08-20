|
Shirley Mason Cannon, 98, of Frederick, MD, passed away peacefully on July 20, 2019, at Vindobona Nursing & Rehab Center.
The loving wife of the late C. Burton Cannon, Jr., was the mother of Carol R. Holter (Sam), Mary C. Fleagle aka Cindy (Paul), and Melody Long (Charlie).
Born December 11, 1920, in Frederick, MD, she was the daughter of Ollie Mary Staley and C. Casper Moore, Sr. of Yellow Springs, Frederick, MD.
Shirley graduated from Frederick High School Class of 1939. She and her sister Dot sang on the radio station WFMD and were known as the "Dairy Maids". They also performed in minstrel shows in and around Maryland and Virginia.
She was a very active member of Brookhill United Methodist Church, where she served faithfully on various committees. Shirley adored being a homemaker and was a meticulous seamstress. In her later years, she worked for several fabric stores making drapes for clients and at the craft store Busy Bee.
She had many hobbies, loved the beach, reading, and above all enjoyed spending time with her beloved family and many friends.
Shirley was preceded in death by her siblings: Margaret Stop, Dot Culler, and C. Casper Moore, Jr.
She is survived by twelve grandchildren: Sande Mason, Scott Schafer, Zachary Fleagle (Christi), Jeb Fleagle (Julie), Meghan Griffin (Woodrow), Jeremy McQueen (Lori), Kristopher McQueen (Amanda), Natalie Little (Brent), Jesse McQueen (Kelly), Cheryl Pitt (Shane), Brandon Long (Nicole) and Clinton Long (Cristine), 28 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.
She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by her friend, Hilda Merson as well as her many nieces and nephews.
Shirl's girls and the family would like to thank all of the staff, nurses, and aides at Vindobona, Hospice of Frederick County, and her dear friends at Brookhill United Methodist Church for their exceptional care and love.
A memorial service to celebrate Shirley's life will be held on Friday, September 6th, 2019, at Brookhill United Methodist Church, 8946 Indian Springs Rd., Frederick, MD, at 11AM. A reception will be held at the church immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Brookhill United Methodist Church or Hospice of Frederick County.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019