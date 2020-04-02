Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Funeral Home Services
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD 21701
(301) 898-1577
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Mathis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Mathis


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Mathis Obituary
Mrs. Shirley Ann Mathis, 83, of Kearneysville, WV, passed away unexpectedly at Jefferson Memorial Hospital in Ranson, WV on March 31, 2020. She was the loving wife of Dexter Mathis, her husband of 60years.

Born on May 11, 1936 in Canton, North Carolina, Shirley was the daughter of the late Dexter and Martha Gordon. She was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and her grand and great-grandchildren had been the highlight of her life in recent years.

In addition to her loving husband, Dexter, Mrs. Mathis is survived by four sons, Pete Nicholson (Patsy), Gordon Mathis (Laura), Robert Mathis (Karen) and Jeffrey Mathis (Valerie); a daughter-in-law, Jenny Mathis; 12 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives. She was preceded in death by one sister, four brothers, and a son, Charles Mathis.

Due COVID-19, services for Mrs. Mathis will be restricted to immediate family only. A memorial service for Mrs. Mathis may be held at a later date.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -