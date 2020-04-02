|
|
Mrs. Shirley Ann Mathis, 83, of Kearneysville, WV, passed away unexpectedly at Jefferson Memorial Hospital in Ranson, WV on March 31, 2020. She was the loving wife of Dexter Mathis, her husband of 60years.
Born on May 11, 1936 in Canton, North Carolina, Shirley was the daughter of the late Dexter and Martha Gordon. She was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and her grand and great-grandchildren had been the highlight of her life in recent years.
In addition to her loving husband, Dexter, Mrs. Mathis is survived by four sons, Pete Nicholson (Patsy), Gordon Mathis (Laura), Robert Mathis (Karen) and Jeffrey Mathis (Valerie); a daughter-in-law, Jenny Mathis; 12 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives. She was preceded in death by one sister, four brothers, and a son, Charles Mathis.
Due COVID-19, services for Mrs. Mathis will be restricted to immediate family only. A memorial service for Mrs. Mathis may be held at a later date.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2020