Shirley Mae Moser, 84, Middletown, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Kline Hospice House, Mt. Airy. She was the wife of the late Glenn E. Moser whom she married in April 1955.



Born in Frederick on November 17, 1934 she was a daughter of the late Oliver Smoot and Bessie Howard of Brunswick. She was a farmer's wife and started farming with Glenn on his family's farm in 1957 and was a member of the Pleasant View Church of the Brethren, near Burkittsville since 1957. She served on the board, Women's Fellowship and a proud member of the Jolly Knotters quilt group.



Surviving are four children Kenneth (Becky) Moser of Wesley Chapel, FL, Dennis (Sheri) Moser of Jefferson, Danny (Pam) Moser of Middletown and Kathy (Tom) Stowers of Middletown,



twelve grandchildren; Megan (Matt Johnson), Allison (Nick Green), Courtney (friend James), Lee (Lynette), Brooks, Tyler (Theresa), Marisa (Steven Little), Katie (fiancee Danny Best), Brandon Myers (Chastity), Amber (Travis Beachley), Amy (fiancee Barrett Robinson), Wade Stowers and eighteeen great-grandchildren plus another baby boy due in July. She leaves behind one sister, Melinda (Steve Nepa), four brothers Kellen Musser, , William Musser (Carolyn), Richard Musser (Patricia) and Thomas Harwood, two godchildren Jason Wilson and Taffie Jo Wilson as well as a special child care giver to Grant Ashton and many nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by a sister Nora Armstrong.



Shirley requested that everyone dress casual and wear a bright color shirt.



A special thank you to the nurses and staff of Frederick memorial Hospital, the Frederick County Hospice and Kline Hospice House.



The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 14, from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 PM at the Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St., Middletown. Funeral services will be held 11 AM on March 15 at the Pleasant View Church of the Brethren near Burkittsville. Rev. Tim May will officiate. Interment will be made in the church cemetery.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to the Frederick County Hospice - Kline Hospice House, 7000 Kimmel Road, Mt. Airy, MD 21771 or Pleasant View Church of the Brethren, 6213 Picnic Woods Rd., Jefferson, MD 21755.



Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019