Shirley Rinehart

Mrs. Shirley A. Rinehart , 82, left this earth for her heavenly home with Jesus, with her family by her side, on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at her home. For 56 years, she was the loving wife of Eugene Rinehart.
Born on January 5, 1938, in Leesburg, VA, she was the daughter of the late Katy Crigger.
Mrs. Rinehart was a 1956 graduate of Frederick High School. She was employed by the Frederick Gas Company but also was a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend who loved to cook, and can fruits and vegetables. She was a member of South End Baptist Church for over 50 years.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Robert Loun, Jr. and wife, Linda, Ricky Loun and girlfriend, Paola Funnell, Dawn Fleming and husband, Clint, and Cheryl Wallick and husband, Doug; grandchildren, Kristen Fisher and husband, Robby, Jeremiah Main and fiancee, Brittany Crawford, Ashleigh Main, Amanda Hildalgo and husband, Junior, Cheyann Wallick, Emma Wallick, and Gary Wallick; great-grandchildren, Alden Fisher, Charlotte Fisher, Lincoln Main, and Wyatt Coblentz, McKinna Hildalgo, and Dominic Hildalgo. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Sarah Crigger; brother-in-law, Wayne Rinehart and wife, Lynn; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by three brothers, Ronald Crigger, Donald Crigger, and David Crigger.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at South End Baptist Church, 506 Carrollton Drive, Frederick, MD 21701.
A celebration of Shirley's life journey will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at South End Baptist Church in Frederick with Pastor Mike Cooper officiating. Final resting place ceremonies will be private.
Memorial donations may be made to South End Baptist Church or to the Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com
