Mrs. Shirley Ruth Rice Stull, 84, of Bethel Road in Mountaindale died on Friday, April 3, 2020. She was the wife of Paul Delbert Stull whom she was married to for 66 years.
Born on February 20, 1936 in Lewistown, she was the daughter of the late Leroy and Ruth Michael Rice.
Shirley was a homemaker and loved spending time with her family. She also was an avid reader who enjoyed crossword puzzles and crafts. In her earlier years she was employed at Frederick Tailoring Co. She was a life member of the Lewistown District Volunteer Dept. where she was very active for many years. Shirley was inducted into the Frederick County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Assoc. Hall of Fame in 2010 at which time she also received the Cleta Abrecht Woman of the Year Award for her many years of service and fundraising efforts.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three sons; David Stull and wife, Audrey, of St. Thomas, PA; James Stull and wife, Terri, and Steven Stull and wife, Karen, all of Walkersville; and one daughter, Sheryl Bradshaw of Emmitsburg. Also surviving are nine grandchildren; April Kesselring and husband Brian, David Stull Jr. and wife Mandi, Brian Stull, Daryl Stull and wife Alexis, Jaime Stull and husband Brendon, Danielle Herrick and husband Aaron, Kristyn Wagner and husband Michael, Tyler Stull, and Katelyn Bradshaw.
She leaves behind seven great-grandchildren; Ashley Kesselring, Isaac Stull, Elizabeth Stull, Madison Herrick, Keith Herrick, Emmalyn Wagner, and Leena Stull; a sister, Sally Gray of Alabama; and a brother, Michael Rice Sr. and wife, Virginia, of Frederick. She was lovingly looking forward to the birth of her eighth great-grandchild on April 6, Grayson Wagner.
Shirley was preceded in death by grandson, Matthew Paul Bradshaw; and two sisters, M. Elaine Campbell and Linda Hall.
Due to the mandated restrictions with the coronavirus, a private family burial will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
A celebration of Shirley's Life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mt. Prospect Cemetery Assoc., 43 Pleasant Acre Drive, Thurmont, MD 21788; or .
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020