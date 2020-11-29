1/1
Shirley Shifler
Shirley Lee Shifler, 85, of Boonsboro, passed away on November 27, 2020 at Doey's House in Hagerstown. She was the wife of the late Charles W. Shifler, who preceded her in death in 2009. Born on January 26, 1935, in Frederick, she was the daughter of William "Pete" Flair and Miriam (Phelps) Flair.



Mrs. Shifler was a member of Benevola United Methodist Church. She previously worked at Roxbury Correctional Institution as an administrator, and at one time, worked for the Department of State Roads in Frederick.



She was a member of the Boonsboro Homemakers Club and very much enjoyed knitting and crocheting. She enjoyed crossed stitching bookmakers for Nora Roberts and crocheting blankets for donation to Hagerstown Meritus Hospital. She and her husband also loved to travel, having visited all 50 states and shared several overseas adventures.



Shirley is survived by her daughter, Debra L. Haislip and husband Ed of Williamsburg, VA as well as a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Gayle Harley. She will be deeply missed by her beloved cat Freddy.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Doey's House (c/o Hospice of Washington County) 797 Northern Avenue, Hagerstown, MD 21740.



Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at BastStaufferFuneralHome.com

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bast Funeral Home
7606 Old National Pike
Boonsboro, MD 21713
(301) 432-8388
