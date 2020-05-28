Shirley Smith Kauffman, 65, of Thurmont, MD, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Kline Hospice House in Mount Airy, MD.
Born June 11, 1954, she was the daughter of the late Harvey Leroy Kauffman and Jane Marie (Brice) Kauffman.
She was a graduate of Catoctin High School class of 1972.
Shirley is survived by one son, Wayne Kauffman and wife Marlaina of Keymar, MD, one daughter, Rhonda Smith of Cascade, MD, one brother, Harvey "Doc" Kauffman of Thurmont, MD, one sister, Evangeline "Banny" Kegley of Thurmont, MD, friend and former husband, Ronald Smith of Waynesboro, PA, four grandchildren, Hunter and Devan Kauffman, Sierra Shriner, and Joshua Melton, nephew, Jimmy Kegley, and special friends Eleanor, Ray, and Ruby.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Leroy Kauffman.
Services will be private.
Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 28 to May 29, 2020.