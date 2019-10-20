|
Mrs. Shirley A.I. Wood, 83, of Frederick passed away on October 19, 2019. Born on June 12, 1936, she was the wife of the late Roland Wood Sr.
She was the daughter of Norman and Florence Shankle. She is survived by 5 children, Wanda Wood of Waynesboro, PA, Roland "Woody" Wood and wife Ann of Lavale, George Wood and wife Kelly of Knoxville, Mike Wood and wife Melinda of Adamstown and Connie Routzahn and husband Tim of Smithsburg, grandchildren, Shannon Thompson, Crystal Wood, Heather Villamen, Regan Wood, Tucker Routzahn, Amanda Wood, Kegan Routzahn, Brian Kidd and Matt Kidd, 8 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild. She is also survived by siblings, Bill Shankle, Robert Snankle, Ronnie Shankle and Polly Shankle, numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition, she was predeceased by her siblings, Norman "JR" Shankle, George Shankle and Frances Kruger.
The family will receive friends from 5pm to 8pm, on October 23, 2019 at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church Street, Frederick. The funeral will be held 10:00AM, on October 24, 2019 at the funeral home. Rev. Faye Ellen Shankle will officiate. Interment will follow at Mt. Tabor Cemetery.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019