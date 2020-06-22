Shresta Corinne Pitts , 23 Feb 20, 1997 - Jun 10, 2020 Shresta Corrinne Pitt,s (Shay) passed away on June 10, 2020 after a long illness. Born February 20, 1997 in Kandanelli Village, Andhar Pradesh, India, she was adopted in Maryland and became a U.S. citizen in 2000. She was gifted in technology, art and music, as well as being a very creative cook. She played basketball, danced and swam like a mermaid. She is survived by her parents, Doug and Denise Pitts of Hagerstown, sister Colleen Brohawn of Hagerstown and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to a local food bank or the Center for Adoption Support and Education, 3919 National Drive, Suite 200, Burtonsville, MD 20866. Condolences to the family may be made at www.potomaccremation.com
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.