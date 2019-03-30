Sidney Lee "Stony" Roe, 71, of Hagerstown, passed away on March 29, 2019 at Holy Cross Hospital Germantown. He was the husband of Janine Roe, his wife of 42 years.



Born on September 24, 1947 in Geneva, New York, Stony was the son of the late Frederick William and Marguerite Aline Rounds Roe.



He was a veteran of the Navy, served in Vietnam from 1967-1970, and was part of the first Underwater Demolition Teams now known as the Navy Seals. He was awarded the Silver Star, Purple Heart, and the Bronze Star.



Stony was a Firefighter/Paramedic with the Rockville Volunteer Fire Department in the 70-80's where he saved many lives responding to house and building fires, vehicle accidents, house calls taking sick people to the hospital, and delivering babies.



Stony left the fire department and went into the construction field where enjoyed carpentry, building things, and was a project manager for a home building company. He retired in 2007.



Stony was a workaholic very seldom sitting down but when he did find time he was an avid motorcycle enthusiast where he found the freedom of the open road enjoyable. Stony loved boating and being by the ocean waters where he found them to be calming, relaxing and enjoyable.



Surviving in addition to his wife Janine, is his son, Kevin Roe and wife Shannon of Mt. Airy; two sisters: Nancy Tanner and Caroline Roe of Geneva, New York; two sister-in-laws: Brenda Butt of Monrovia and Bonnie Butt (and husband Charlie) of New Market; many nieces and nephews; and a grandson due in late June.



The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702. A celebration of life will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Interment and military honors will follow at Monocacy Cemetery, Beallsville, MD.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in his memory to , Western Maryland Chapter, 108 Byte Drive, Suite 103, Frederick, MD 21702.



Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019