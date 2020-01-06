Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hilton Funeral Home
22111 Beallsville Road
Barnesville, MD 20838
(301) 349-2135
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hilton Funeral Home
22111 Beallsville Road
Barnesville, MD 20838
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
18230 Barnesville Rd.
Barnesville, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Barnesville, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SIDNEY EARLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SIDNEY WALTER EARLE Jr.


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SIDNEY WALTER EARLE Jr. Obituary
Sidney W. Earle, Jr., 81, of Barnesville, MD, died on January 3, 2020 at his residence.

He was the husband of the late Elizabeth Lorraine Earle.

Born on January 24, 1938, in Washington, DC, he was the son of the late Sidney W. and Helen V. (Kilgour) Earle.

Sam served his country proudly in the United States Army and was a career Firefighter and Paramedic with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service.

He is survived by his daughter, Lorraine "Lorrie" Earle of Barnesville and three sisters, Lillian Earle of Frostburg, MD, Helen Holmes of Laurel, MD and Charlene Earle of Frostburg.

The family will be receiving friends on Thursday January 9, from 5-8 PM at the Hilton Funeral Home, 22111 Beallsville Road (Rt. 109), Barnesville.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Friday January 10 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 18230 Barnesville Rd., Barnesville. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service.

Interment will follow in Parklawn Memorial Gardens, Rockville, MD.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SIDNEY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -