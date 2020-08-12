1/1
Spencer Bowie Sr.
Spencer Monroe "Junie" Bowie, Sr, went to his heavenly home on August 9, 2020. Born on September 15, 1936, Frederick, MD, to the late Spencer C. Bowie and Marian L. Bowie. He attended Lincoln High School, in Frederick, MD. He retired from Frederick Iron and Steel, Frederick, MD. He enjoyed being with his family, loved to fish, enjoyed Chuck Norris movies and a good Western.

He is survived by his children; Mary Elizabeth (Cookie) Bowie of Brunswick, MD, Spencer Monroe (Manny) Bowie, Jr., and wife Brenda, of Frederick, MD, Doris Ann (Pebbles) Bowie of Accokeek, MD, Annette Lynn (Nettie) Bowie-Ballard and husband Jeffrey of Charlotte, NC; sister's, Catherine Powell of Frederick, MD, and Mary Hopkins of York, PA,; 18 Grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild. His funeral service is on Sun., Aug. 16 at 2 p.m. at Gary L. Rollins Funeral Home, 110 W. South St. Frederick, MD. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the service is private but can be viewed at www.garylrollinsfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
